SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (IFR) - Land Transport Authority of
Singapore has launched a tightly priced offering of
seven-year and 12-year bonds, defying the weak market conditions
that have dragged stocks and credits lower lately.
LTA aims to raise S$1 billion ($710 million), split equally
between the two tranches, which can be increased with a S$100
million greenshoe each.
The issue was kicked off just after lunch by sole bookrunner
DBS, which priced the tranches to yield 2.57 percent and 3.09
percent, respectively.
The seven-year piece yields a very fine spread of 5bp over
Singapore dollar SOR, something that has not been seen for a
Singapore borrower since Housing and Development Board
commanded single digit spreads back in 2012.
The spread on the 12-year tranche was a more typical 20bp.
Rival bankers said the pricing was very tight on both tranches,
but the deal is attracting good demand from fund managers,
insurance companies and financial institutions keen to buy the
paper for their minimum liquid assets portfolio.
LTA, a statutory and regulatory board responsible for
national transport matters, is seen as a proxy for the Singapore
government. The seven-year paper still provides a bit of pick-up
over equivalent Singapore Government Securities, which were
quoted at 2.35 percent.
The mandate was awarded yesterday.
