BRIEF-Dwekam Industries approves sub-division of shares
* Says approved sub-division of 1 (one) equity share into 10 (ten) equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oavxo4) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 23 Three months ended Dec 31
(Versus the same period a year earlier in billion rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 1.10 vs 1.18
Income from ops 12.83 vs 9.83
* The net profit excludes exceptional items.
Results are consolidated
NOTE: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd is a unit of Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro. (Reporting by Aditi Shah)
Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Noble Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac