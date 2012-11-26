MUMBAI Nov 26 India's L&T Finance Holdings Ltd plans to raise about $65 million by selling its 4.7 percent stake in private sector lender Federal Bank, according to a source and a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

L&T Finance, the financial services arm of Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro, will sell 7.9 million shares, priced between 450 rupees and 469.75 rupees a share, representing a discount of 0-4.2 percent to Monday's close, the term sheet showed.

Citigroup is the sole bookrunner to the transaction, it said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)