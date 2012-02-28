LONDON, Feb 28 (IFR) - European banks' survival is less of a concern after the ECB's refinancing operation in December, but on the eve of a second stimulus package, awkward questions remain about their funding mix, especially senior versus secured.

Around EUR500bn is expected to be allotted to banks this week, according to traders at eurozone banks polled by Reuters, virtually level with the EUR489bn taken by 523 institutions in December.

The first LTRO in December had a huge impact on the dislocated bank funding market, with European banks subsequently having raised EUR40bn in senior funding, which easily dwarfs the EUR12bn issued during the entire second half of 2011.

According to market sources, central banks are encouraging banks to continue issuing senior unsecured debt rather than covered bonds, which had become the main funding route for banks. This appears to have been the driver behind Swedbank's senior issuance this year, even though the bank has historically favoured the covered bond market.

Striking the right balance between senior debt and covered bonds is not easy. Speaking at an IMN covered bond conference last Thursday, Matthias Persson from the Swedish central bank said: "Senior unsecured funding needs to be part of banks' funding or we will run into problems in the future."

"The importance of the covered bond market will increase in the future but it's not the holy grail for funding banks - it hasn't been in the past and it won't be in the future," he added.

The return of senior unsecured bonds to the sector appears to indicate a return to normal. But is it, as Deutsche Bank analysts put it, "business as usual" for banks in "core" Europe?

BUSINESS AS USUAL?

The lack of stigma attached to use of the LTRO poses a conundrum for the marketplace. Can too much of a good thing be a bad thing?

The LTRO provided a convenient and cheap way for healthier banks from the core to delever in a measured way and finance portfolios that are in runoff or up for sale.

Furthermore, peripheral and weaker banks now have a lifeline which they can use to build up capital.

But now bankers suggest that many treasurers might feel it unnecessary to fund heavily in what are relatively expensive wholesale markets.

Sebastien Domanico, head of FIG debt capital markets at SG CIB, believes that the LTRO may slow the market this week, with some issuers potentially expecting any positive momentum from this second round of funding to push spreads tighter, making it cheaper to issue further down the line.

Selling senior bonds in these conditions makes sense, however, if only as a hedge against returning market volatility, with the more stable covered bond market there as security.

"Most banks assume that the covered bond market will remain open throughout the year with little price volatility. They are currently focusing on the senior market, where execution risk is greater, and trying to find the right window to issue," Domanico said.

There are nevertheless plenty of reasons for borrowers to remain vigilant about the longer-term risks to their funding models.

RALLY TO END?

The iTraxx five-year Senior Financials index hit 334bp at the end of November and has subsequently retreated to 210bp -- but that strong run could end.

Bankers at the IMN conference warned that the tide for the senior unsecured market could turn at any time on regulatory threats to bail-in debt.

Morgan Stanley analysts echoed that view, recommending that investors switch from seniors into selected covered bonds. In their opinion, the impending publication of the draft law on the EU's regulation regime "may spook" some holders of senior debt.

They also argued that balance sheet encumbrance would "surely catch agencies' eyes sooner or later" and could result in even more downgrades to senior unsecured debt. Fitch warned in December that it might notch unsecured ratings down to reflect below-average recovery expectations, if it believed that asset encumbrance was particularly high.

The Morgan Stanley analysts also mentioned the expected depositor preference law that should come through within the next few years and the implications of the UK's ICB for holders of senior bonds.

In light of all this, an LTRO number in excess of expectations could theoretically trigger a sell-off, assuming investors are alive to the threat. But that doesn't take into account the market's technical supply-and-demand imbalance.

"The LTRO means there is a level of undersupply of yield," said one senior European FIG banker.

"If there is a really big (LTRO) number, then there really could be a case of chronic undersupply of bonds that yield enough to provide investors with enough to make a return that outruns inflation and which justifies investment managers' fees. In a zero (interest) rate environment, why would you pay Pimco 75bp every year?"

The implication is clear. The LTRO not only means less risk of bank failure in the short-term, but also that investors will be forced to raise their risk appetite. (Reporting by IFR Reporters; editing by Julian Baker; Marc Carnegie)