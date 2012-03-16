LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - European regulators are
calling for the euro area's banks to come up with an exit
strategy for the LTRO, as they warn the three-year funding will
not be rolled over and worry about the growing encumbrance of
the banking system balance sheet.
According to two European bankers, the German regulator
along with others is now asking banks to either pay back the
LTRO funds ahead of schedule, deleverage, consolidate with
healthier banks or access wholesale funding through the public
markets.
"The regulator's message is clear - take as much as you want
out of the LTRO but you must demonstrate a funding plan and
rolling over the LTRO is not an option," said a banker.
"It's a great time for banks to be doing deals. There's
ample liquidity in the market and investors are calling out for
bonds to be sold which will allow banks to get their balance
sheets in order."
The Bundesbank's President Weidmann echoed various European
regulators calls for banks to wean themselves off the ECB
funding lifeline this week.
"The ECB's liquidity provision cannot replace the fiscal
responsibility of member states if some of the weaker banks
should turn out insolvent," he said. "It is not up to the ECB to
keep weak banks in business."
He added that the ECB should provide sufficient liquidity to
banks but not only to those that are solvent and provide
adequate collateral.
ASSET ENCUMBRANCE
The calls for European banks to decrease their dependence on
central banks liquidity come as there are increased concerns
around banks balance sheet encumbrance which bankers say has
been exacerbated by banks pledging collateral to the ECB via the
LTRO.
According to Barclays research, the reason why the LTRO was
needed in the first place was because of structural
vulnerabilities in banks' wholesale funding models.
"The way in which banks access the ECB - pledging collateral
in return for funding - fits into a broader trend of banks
encumbering their assets via repo, collateral swaps and covered
bonds," Barclays explains.
They highlight the situation in the covered bond market in
2011 where secured funding accounted for 40% of the debt
issuance and now several banking systems have encumbered over
15% of their balance sheets to obtain ECB funding.
Rating agents like Fitch have also begun monitoring the
situation closely over the past year. According to James
Longsdon, an analyst at Fitch, investors' are anxious about
where they stand on senior unsecured debt which is driving the
price of unsecured funding up.
"There is definitely a lack of clarity on how much of banks'
balance sheets are encumbered by ABS, covered bonds, repo and
other secured sources of funding," said Longsdon.
Barclays' shared Fitch's view and explained that bondholders
face increasing subordination from this balance sheet
encumbrance, reinforced by depositor preference laws (in some
countries) and imminent legislation on bail-in bonds.
"Combining these factors suggests that unsecured funding
cost for banks will remain high - potentially too high for some
business models to make economic sense."
TOO SOON?
But for market participants, balance sheet
encumbrance is a small price to pay to get confidence back into
the system and they believe that it is too soon to wean banks
off central bank liquidity and that it could upset the apple
cart. Meanwhile, others say that regulators are merely adopting
a prudent approach.
"Assuming these rumours are true, it seems totally
inconsistent just when the market is getting going to be telling
people that the support provided is not really on offer for as
long as first suggested," said Mauricio Noe, head of covered
bond origination at Deutsche Bank.
"We've finally got the bazooka we need and the suggestion is
they might already be talking about a time when it won't be
there."
Barclays also viewed the warnings as premature: "The time
for tightening the screws at the ECB has definitely not come
yet, and even an exit strategy debate appears somewhat
premature,"
"The ECB should work closely with the European Banking
Authority (EBA) and national supervisors to ensure that large
banks that are overly reliant on ECB liquidity support are
forced to clean up their balance sheets and restructure."
For peripheral banks they say they have already begun to get
their balance sheets in order and there is no need for the
Spanish regulator to demand diversification away from the LTRO.
"An exit from the LTRO is part of our strategic plan and is
not something we need to be told by our banking supervisor,"
said a treasurer at one of Spain's largest banks.
"Otherwise we are simply delaying a problem and not finding
a way to solve it. Deleveraging and increasing retail deposits
are the two levers Spanish banks are implementing."
In the wake of the LTRO in mid December, credit indices have
also come screeching in since the introduction of first LTRO in
the middle of December . The iTraxx Main index has
tightened by 65bp to trade at 125bp, while the Crossover index
is 250bp tighter at 250bp and the Senior Financials index was at
340 just before the first LTRO and is at 195bp.
Many banks that had been locked out of the market for months
have taken advantage of the positive tone in order to return to
the wholesale market. Santander this week priced the first
senior unsecured Spanish deal outside of the LTRO comfort zone,
pricing a EUR1bn five-year at 250bp over mid-swaps. Italian
banks have also capitalised on the LTRO to bring senior
unsecured issues.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand)