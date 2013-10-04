LONDON Oct 4 Bankers are putting together about
700 million euros ($954 million) of debt financing to back a
sale of German medical patch manufacturer LTS Lohmann, banking
sources said on Friday.
LTS, in which Novartis owns a 43 percent stake,
was put up for sale in July and is expected to fetch more than 1
billion euros.
First-round bids are expected to be submitted on Oct. 4, one
of the sources said, with private equity firms EQT and Advent
International among the potential buyers.
Novartis was not immediately available for comment.
Bankers are working on debt packages of about seven times
the company's approximate 95 million euro earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), the
banking sources said.
A range of debt instruments are being considered, including
senior leveraged loans and subordinated debt such as high-yield
bonds or mezzanine financing, denominated in both euros and
dollars, the sources added.
Bankers will be eager to do the deal given the lack of
merger and acquisition activity this year. The deal, being
handled by Morgan Stanley, is expected to be attractive
to prospective buyers, given the sector's resilience during the
euro zone crisis.
LTS makes about 200 million euros in annual sales from
nicotine and other medical patches to treat conditions including
Parkinson's Disease and Restless Legs Syndrome.
($1 = 0.7340 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman)