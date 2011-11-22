Debt collectors make Europe's bad loans pay again
Nov 22 Semiconductor testing company LTX Credence Corp posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and said weak economic conditions would hurt it in the second quarter as well.
In August, the company had said it was expecting a loss on account of delayed purchases from chipmakers, as demand for computers and other devices weakened.
The company expects second-quarter loss of 15-20 cents a share on revenue of $26-$30 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 7 cents a share on revenue of $35.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For August-October, it reported a loss $4.9 million, or 10 cents a share, compared with earnings of $19.7 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items it reported a loss 8 cents a share.
Sales fell 46 percent to $33.75 million.
Analysts on average had expected loss of 7 cents a share on revenue of $37.1 million.
Shares of Milpitas, California-based company closed at $5.80 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
