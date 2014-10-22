Oct 22 Lucara Diamond Corp :

* Says sale of 14 diamonds closed on Oct. 21 with all lots being sold for gross revenues of $46.4 million

* Says the highest value stones sold during tender included the 203 carats, the 239 carats and the 141 carats diamonds which sold for $8.2 million, $7.2 million and $6.1 million respectively