Nov 18 A small Canadian diamond company has
found what it says is the world's second-biggest gem quality
diamond ever recovered, and the largest in more than a century,
at its mine in Botswana.
Lucara Diamond Corp said on Wednesday the 1,111
carat stone was found at its Karowe mine in north-central
Botswana, one of the world's most prolific diamond-producing
areas.
The Type IIa diamond measures 65 millimeters by 56 mm by 40
mm. (For a photo of the diamond, see: here)
The biggest gem-quality diamond ever found is the Cullinan
diamond, a 3,106-carat stone found in the Premier mine in South
Africa in 1905. It was cut into several polished gems, the two
largest of which are part of Britain's crown jewels.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Christian
Plumb)