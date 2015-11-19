(Repeats for wider distribution)

Nov 18 A small Canadian diamond company has found what it says is the world's second-biggest gem quality diamond ever recovered, and the largest in more than a century, at its mine in Botswana.

Lucara Diamond Corp said on Wednesday the 1,111 carat stone was found at its Karowe mine in north-central Botswana, one of the world's most prolific diamond-producing areas.

The Type IIa diamond measures 65 millimeters by 56 mm by 40 mm. (For a photo of the diamond, see: here)

The biggest gem-quality diamond ever found is the Cullinan diamond, a 3,106-carat stone found in the Premier mine in South Africa in 1905. It was cut into several polished gems, the two largest of which are part of Britain's crown jewels. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Christian Plumb)