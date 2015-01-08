AMSTERDAM Jan 8 Lucas Bols Holding BV, the owner of a set of Dutch liquor brands, said on Thursday it planned to raise 125 million euros ($148 million) in an initial public offering on the Amsterdam stock exchange.

The company did not say how many shares it would list or when, but the proceeds would be used to refinance an unspecified amount of debt.

Bols said in a statement it had 78.7 million euros in sales in its financial year ended March 31, 2014, with operating profit of 22 million euros.

A company official could not immediately be reached for comment.

Bols produces one of the most popular brands of jenever -- the Dutch national liquor, similar to gin. Among the liqueurs it produces are Galliano and the banana-flavored Pisang Ambon.

The Bols brands were owned by Remy Cointreau until 2006, when they were sold to Dutch private equity firm AAC Capital, which holds a 75 percent stake.

The rest is held by a group of managers, including current Chief Executive Huub van Doorne, who founded the new Lucas Bols company.

Kempen & Co and Rabobank are joint bookrunners for the offering.

