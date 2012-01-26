LONDON/MILAN Jan 26 Italian steelmaker
Lucchini, owned by Russia's Severstal and Severstal's
owner Alexei Mordashov, has appointed investment bank Rothschild
to advise it on a potential sale, two sources familiar
with the decision said.
Severstal acquired Lucchini, previously owned by the family
of the same name, in 2005, but has since sold a majority stake
to Mordashov to facilitate the sale of the debt-burdened company
to a third party.
Lucchini is one of a string of European steelmakers hit by
sluggish demand and Mordashov warned last year a sale could be
hindered by economic conditions.
The steelmaker, one of Italy's largest, reached a deal with
shareholders and creditor banks in December, restructuring a 720
million euro ($935 million) debt pile after months of
negotiations and potentially easing the path to a sale.
It has been classified as "held for sale" since March 2010.
Lucchini and Rothschild declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7704 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by
David Holmes)