LONDON/MILAN Jan 26 Italian steelmaker Lucchini, owned by Russia's Severstal and Severstal's owner Alexei Mordashov, has appointed investment bank Rothschild to advise it on a potential sale, two sources familiar with the decision said.

Severstal acquired Lucchini, previously owned by the family of the same name, in 2005, but has since sold a majority stake to Mordashov to facilitate the sale of the debt-burdened company to a third party.

Lucchini is one of a string of European steelmakers hit by sluggish demand and Mordashov warned last year a sale could be hindered by economic conditions.

The steelmaker, one of Italy's largest, reached a deal with shareholders and creditor banks in December, restructuring a 720 million euro ($935 million) debt pile after months of negotiations and potentially easing the path to a sale.

It has been classified as "held for sale" since March 2010.

Lucchini and Rothschild declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Holmes)