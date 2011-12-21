MILAN Dec 21 Shareholders and creditor banks of Italian steel maker Lucchini have reached a final agreement on the restructuring of the group's debt, the company said on Wednesday.

In a statement Lucchini said the final deal had been reached on Tuesday but gave no further details.

Lucchini is owned by Russian steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov and his steel group Severstal.

It has been locked for more than a year in talks to restructure its 712 million euro debt pile with Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and French lender BNP Paribas .

The final debt agreement is expected to ease the way for Lucchini's shareholders to sell the group.

