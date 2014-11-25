LONDON Nov 25 Italy's second-largest steelmaker Lucchini will ask the Italian government for permission to sell its Piombino complex to family-owned Algerian conglomerate Cevital, the company said on Tuesday.

Lucchini was previously owned by Russia's Severstal but was declared insolvent in 2012 and placed into special administration.

The company received two binding offers for its core assets in Piombino, one from Cevital and the other from India's JSW Steel, but said the Cevital offer was the most attractive.

The Piombino complex employs about 2,000 people and can produce 2.5 million tonnes of steel a year. It is one of the main industrial plants in Italy, the second-largest European steel producer after Germany. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Holmes)