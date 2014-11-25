(Adds details)

By Maytaal Angel and Silvia Antonioli

LONDON Nov 25 Italy's second-largest steelmaker Lucchini will ask the Italian government for permission to sell its Piombino complex to family-owned Algerian conglomerate Cevital, the company said on Tuesday.

Lucchini was previously owned by Russia's Severstal but was declared insolvent in 2012 and placed into special administration, battered by slowing demand following the 2008-2009 financial crisis and stiff competition from Asia.

The company received two offers for its core assets in Piombino, one from Cevital and the other from India's JSW Steel . It said the Cevital offer was more attractive as it foresaw full employment at Piombino, partly by branching out into agriculture, food and logistics operations, without giving any further details.

The Piombino complex employs about 2,000 people and can produce up to 2.5 million tonnes of steel a year.

The Cevital group includes, mining, food processing, auto distribution and a variety of manufacturing businesses in areas such as glass, cement and metal working.

The Italian government has taken a keen interest in the Piombino sale as it struggles to pull the country out of a third recession in six years.

Piombino is one of the main industrial plants in Italy, the second-largest European steel producer after Germany. Lucchini declined to say how much Cevital had offered for its Piombino assets. (Editing by David Holmes)