LONDON Nov 19 India's JSW Steel and
Algeria's Cevital have submitted final bids for the troubled
Lucchini Piombino steelmaking complex, Italy's second-largest
steel producer, which is battling for survival.
Lucchini was owned by Russia's Severstal, but was
declared insolvent in 2012 and placed under special
administration.
Like its peers in Europe, Lucchini has been battered by
slowing demand since the 2008 financial crisis and stiff
competition from emerging countries.
The company said on Wednesday that special commissioner
Piero Nardi would analyse the bids and submit an initial report
to a supervisory committee in Rome on Nov. 21.
JSW had already submitted an offer of less than $100 million
for the Italian company's core assets in Piombino on the Tuscan
coast but was asked last month to lift this offer.
Industry sources have said JSW's plan was for Lucchini to
process in Italy steel made elsewhere but the leading labour
union has expressed opposition to ending the steel-melting
process.
The Piombino complex employs about 2,000 people and can
produce 2.5 million tonnes of steel a year. It is a main
industrial plant for Italy, the second-largest European steel
producer after Germany.
