* Europe's steel demand outlook poor, no improvement in sight

* Raw material costs high, customers liquidity level low-source

* EU steelmakers cut production on sluggish demand

LONDON, Jan 20 Russian steelmaker Severstal's Italian affiliate Lucchini is producing steel at about 65 percent of its capacity, down from 80 percent a year ago, due to weakening demand, a source at the company said.

"Things are not looking too good in Europe," the source said.

"The outlook is pretty negative: raw materials prices are still too high and clients have no liquidity," the source added.

A Lucchini spokesman could not immediately be reached to comment on Friday.

Lucchini is among a number of European companies that have been forced to cut capacity due to sluggish demand and a deteriorating economic outlook.

The Lucchini group, which included an Italian and a French business unit, produced about 2.4 million tonnes in 2010.

In 2005, Severstal acquired a majority stake in the Italian steel producer, previously owned by the Lucchini family, through recapitalisation.

In 2010 the Russian company sold a majority stake in Lucchini to Severstal's owner, Russia's second-richest man Alexei Mordashov, for 1 euro, to facilitate the sale of the debt-burdened company to a third party.

Last summer Lucchini sold its French business unit, Ascometal, to U.S.-based Apollo Global Management, a move that helped to reduce the debt.

Shareholders and creditor banks of the Italian steel maker reached a final agreement on the restructuring of the group's debt in December last year. Lucchini had been locked for months in debt restructuring talks with Italian banks. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Anthony Barker)