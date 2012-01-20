(Recasts with risk of Trieste plant closure)
* Workers call strike for next week
* Servola plant halt may put Piombino plant at risk -union
* Meeting of parties involved will take place Jan. 24
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Jan 20 Italian steelmaker Lucchini
may halt production at its Trieste iron and coke producing plant
from Feb. 1 as it is owed an unpaid bill of about 45 million
euros ($58 million), a union representative said on Friday.
Workers at the Ferriera Servola plant in Trieste, north-east
Italy, have decided to call industrial action for next week
against the decision to close the plant but will not put
production at risk, Vittorio Bardi, national coordinator for
steel at Italian union CGIL-FIOM, told Reuters.
Bardi said Lucchini's managing director, Marcello Calcagni,
had told union representatives that a firm owing money had not
been paying Lucchini since July.
"He announced that if the problem is not resolved the
company will not have the financial means to continue production
from Feb. 1."
Lucchini itself could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Italian newspapers reported the situation was putting up to
1,000 jobs at risk at the plant, a major European iron producer.
Separately, a source at Lucchini Group, which is an
affiliate of Russia's Severstal, said it is producing
steel at about 65 percent of its capacity, down from 80 percent
a year ago, due to weakening demand.
Italian authorities have planned a meeting between the
parties involved in the difficulties at the Trieste plant for
Jan. 24 to seek a solution, the union said.
The plant produces pig iron and coke, part of which go to
the Piombino plant to be processed into steel, with the
remaining volume sold on the international market.
"It is vital to keep the Servola plant working otherwise
there will be problems at the Piombino plant too," Bardi said.
OUTPUT CUTS
Lucchini Group is among a number of European companies that
have been forced to cut capacity due to sluggish demand and a
deteriorating economic outlook.
"Things are not looking too good in Europe," the source at
the group said.
"The outlook is pretty negative: raw materials prices are
still too high and clients have no liquidity," the source added.
The Lucchini Group, which included an Italian and a French
business unit, produced about 2.4 million tonnes in 2010.
In 2005, Severstal acquired a majority stake in the Italian
steel producer, previously owned by the Lucchini family, through
recapitalisation.
In 2010 the Russian company sold a majority stake in
Lucchini to Severstal's owner, Russia's second-richest man
Alexei Mordashov, for 1 euro, to facilitate the sale of the
debt-burdened company to a third party.
Last summer Lucchini sold its French business unit,
Ascometal, to U.S.-based Apollo Global Management, a
move that helped to reduce the debt.
Shareholders and creditor banks of the Italian steel maker
reached a final agreement on the restructuring of the group's
debt in December last year. Lucchini had been locked for months
in debt restructuring talks with Italian banks.
($1 = 0.7740 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Anthony Barker)