July 22 Apparel company Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc
is in late-stage talks to sell its denim business Lucky
Brand to private equity firm Advent International, according to
three sources familiar with the process.
Fifth & Pacific could not be reached for comment. Advent
declined to comment.
The company, formerly known as Liz Claiborne Inc, hired
investment banks Centerview Partners and Perella Weinberg
earlier this year to sell its Lucky and Juicy Couture labels as
it looks to focus on its fast-growing kate spade brand.
Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc also took a look at
Lucky, the sources said.
The sources, who declined to comment because the matter is
not public, cautioned that a deal for Lucky is not finalized yet
and may still fall apart.
During the first quarter, Lucky's net sales were $117
million, up 16.5 percent from the same period in 2012. It
generated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization of $5 million during that period.
In January, the company said it expects Lucky to generate
adjusted EBITDA of $50 million to $55 million in full-year 2013.
At the end of 2012, Lucky had 177 full-priced stores and 47
outlet stores.