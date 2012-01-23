COPENHAGEN Jan 23 The Chief Executive of
Danish engineering group FLSmidth said on Monday the
company's A$7.20 per share bid to acquire Australian listed
company Ludowici was final and would not be raised.
Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told Reuters the group
would finance the deal with its own funds and existing bank
credit facilities and that he saw it as "most likely" that the
bid would be accepted by Ludowici shareholders.
"We believe the offer is so attractive that the shareholders
will accept the offer," Rasmussen told Reuters.
He answered with a "no" when asked if he would consider
raising the bid.
FLSmidth on Monday announced it had made the offer with an
enterprise value of A$267 million ($279.14 million).
FLSmidth said earlier on Monday that Ludowici's board had
agreed to recommend the offer to its shareholders on condition
that there was no superior offer and that an independent expert
found that the deal was in shareholders' best interest.
($1 = 0.9565 Australian dollars)
