MELBOURNE Feb 28 Danish company FLSmidth
can go ahead with a A$324 million bid for Australian
machinery maker Ludowici, Australia's Takeovers Panel
ruled on Tuesday, dealing a blow to rival bidder British pump
and valve maker Weir Group.
The two companies have been battling aggressively to take
over Ludowici, which makes coal centrifuges and other mining
equipment, with FLSmidth having increased its offer more than 50
percent from its initial bid to A$11 a share last week.
Weir Group asked the Takeovers Panel to block FLSmidth's bid
because the company's chief executive had said in an interview
with Reuters in January that its offer of A$7.20 a share was
final and would not be raised.
Under Australian takeover law a company that declares a bid
final can be held to that statement and prevented from raising
its offer, or face action from the regulator for issuing a
misleading statement.
CEO Jorgen Huno Rasmussen later backtracked, telling Reuters
on January 31 the company would not rule out making a higher
offer.
"The Panel has not prohibited FLS from proceeding with any
offer for Ludowici in excess of A$7.20 per share," the panel
said in a statement on Tuesday.
Instead, the Takeovers Panel ordered FLSmidth to compensate
any shareholders who sold their stakes after the statement on
January 23 and before FLSmidth raised its bid to A$10 a share on
February 16.
The panel said the company must appoint an arbitrator to
assess claims from those who sold out and agree to pay an amount
of up to A$2.67 a share.
"The panel considered that, by FLS not issuing the
correction until on or about 31 January 2012, the acquisition of
control over Ludowici shares did not take place in an efficient,
competitive and informed market between the publication of the
Reuters article and the issue of the correction," it said.