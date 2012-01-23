COPENHAGEN Jan 23 Danish engineering
group FLSmidth said on Monday it had offered to pay
A$7.20 per share to acquire Australian listed company Ludowici
in a deal with an enterprise value of A$267 million.
FLSmidth said that Ludowici's board had agreed to recommend
the offer to its shareholders on condition that there was no
superior offer and that an independent expert found that the
deal was in shareholders' best interest.
Ludowici is the world's leading provider of coal
centrifuges, vibrating screens and complementary
wear resistant products and services for the minerals
industries, FLSmidth said in a statement.
FLSmidth said that the offer price represented a premium of
106 percent over Ludowici's current share price before the offer
was announced.
"It is expected that the proposed acquisition would lead to
a number of sales and cost synergies," the Danish company said.
"FLSmidth will evaluate potential synergies after completion of
the acquisition."
(Reporting by John Acher)