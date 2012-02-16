* FLSmidth says raises Ludowici bid to A$10 per share

* Says will do what is necessary to defend its raised bid

* Says bid offers 186 pct premium over Jan 18 share price

COPENHAGEN, Feb 16 Danish engineering company FLSmidth raised its bid for Australian mining equipment firm Ludowici to A$10 per share on Thursday to trump a rival A$7.92 bid from Britain's Weir Group Plc .

The new offer from FLSmidth & Co. A/S, up from an initial A$7.20, values Ludowici at A$295 million ($315 million), based on 29.47 million shares in issue according to Thomson Reuters data. Shares in Ludowici closed up 22 percent at A$9.80 per share on Thursday.

FLSmidth is eyeing Ludowici's products for coal and iron ore miners as well as its presence in mining giant Australia. Pump and valve maker Weir, which launched its counterbid on Feb. 10, is also targeting the fast growing coal mining industry.

FLSmidth said Ludowici's board would recommend the new offer to shareholders on condition there is no higher bid, that a final implementation agreement is reached and that independent experts find it is in the interest of shareholders.

But FLSmidth said the Australian Takeovers Panel could still stop the deal.

When Weir made its counterbid for Ludowici, it had said in its application that since FLSmidth had earlier said its offer price was final it would not be able to increase it.

An official at Weir Group declined to comment.

The A$10 per share bid from FLSmidth represents a premium of 186 percent over the A$3.50 share price on Jan. 18, before its initial bid.

FLSmidth said its offer corresponded to an enterprise value of about A$358 million.

The offer price will be reduced by any dividends that Ludowici pays to its shareholders before completion of the deal, FLSmidth said.

Shares in FLSmidth closed down 1.7 percent, underperforming a 1 percent fall in the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index of 20 most traded and most valuable stocks. Weir Group was down 1.4 percent at 1600 GMT.