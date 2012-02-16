COPENHAGEN Feb 16 Danish engineering
company FLSmidth raised its offer to acquire Australian
mining equipment firm Ludowici to A$10 per share on
Thursday, exceeding a rival A$7.92 bid from British Weir Group
Plc.
FLSmidth said its new offer, up from its initial bid on Jan.
23 of A$7.20 per share, corresponded to an enterprise value of
about A$358 million on cash and debt free basis.
FLSmidth said Ludowici's board had unanimously decided to
recommend the new offer to its shareholders, subject to an
implementation agreement becoming binding and provided there is
no superior proposal and an independent expert concludes that
the scheme is in the best interests of the shareholders.
"The price offered represents a premium of 186 percent over
the share price on Jan. 18 of A$3.50 and equals an implicit
EV/EBITDA multiple in 2011 of 12.8x, based on FLSmidth's
expectation of proforma 2011 EBITDA of A$28 million," the Danish
company said in a statement.