COPENHAGEN Feb 10 Danish engineering
group FLSmidth declined to say on Friday whether it
would raise its bid for Australian takeover target Ludowici
after the UK-based Weir Group PLC launched a
higher rival offer.
Weir said its indicative offer price of A$7.92 per Ludowici
share corresponded to an enterprise value of about A$294 million
for Ludowici.
On Jan. 23, FLSmidth offered to pay A$7.20 per share for
Australian mining equipment supplier Ludowici, which it said
corresponded to an enterprise value of about A$267 million.
"We will continue our due diligence and finish it and then
we will contemplate the situation," FLSmidth's spokesman Jesper
Larsen said.
He declined to give any further indication of whether
FLSmidth would make a higher bid.
Jensen said that under FLSmidth's agreement with Ludowici,
it has priority as a buyer as long as it matches any higher bid
that emerges.