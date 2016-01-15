HONG KONG Jan 15 Chinese online lending
platform Lufax, backed by the country's second largest insurer
Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd ,
has invited banks to pitch for its planned initial public
offering in Hong Kong worth up to $5 billion, IFR reported on
Friday, citing people familiar with the deal.
Banks have until Jan. 18 to submit their pitches, added IFR,
a Thomson Reuters publication.
Lufax didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for
comment on its IPO plans.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)