July 30 Oilfield services provider Lufkin Industries Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast third-quarter results that were well below analysts' estimates as labor unrest disrupted its Argentinian operations.

The company - which sells and services oilfield pumping units and power transmission products - has been battling labor strikes in Argentina that have affected its manufacturing and field service operations in the country.

The company expects third-quarter earnings to be between 70 cents per share and 80 cents per share and revenue of $330 million to $340 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.09 per share on revenue of $341.21 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $19.3 million, or 57 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $18.5 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 66 cents per share, falling short of analysts' average estimate of 82 cents per share.

Revenue at the company rose 35 percent to 305.6 million, but fell slightly below analysts expectations of $307.7 million.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $1.99 billion, closed a $59.33 on Friday on the Nasdaq.