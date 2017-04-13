BERLIN, April 13 Lufthansa is due to
receive 5 A320neo jets this year, a spokeswoman said on
Thursday, half the number it originally expected, as delivery
delays hamper the Airbus plane.
Lufthansa, which was the first airline to operate the
A320neo and took delivery of five of the jets in 2016, had said
at the end of December that it expected 10 of the medium-haul
planes this year.
A spokeswoman said Lufthansa was now expecting five this
year, with the next one slated to arrive in the summer.
That could affect Lufthansa's capex plans for this year. The
airline said in March it expected to spend 2.7 billion euros
($2.87 billion) this year.
Airbus delivered 12 A320neos in March to bring the 2017
total to 26, but deliveries remain behind schedule due mainly to
problems with engines from Pratt & Whitney, one of two
suppliers.
Lufthansa Group has ordered 116 of the A320neo family jets
in total, with around half to have Pratt engines and the other
half engines made by CFM, a joint venture between GE and
Safran.
($1 = 0.9414 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)