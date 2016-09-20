BEIJING, Sept 20 Germany's biggest airline
Lufthansa and China's flagship carrier Air China
have agreed a route joint venture deal that
will allow them to sell each other's tickets on some routes, the
companies said on Tuesday.
The deal caps off two years of talks that began with a
signing of an accord in July 2014 and represents the closest
agreement such carriers can enter short of a full-scale merger.
The German airline has sought closer ties with Air China to
improve its position in the world's fastest growing aviation
market as European traffic slows and to stem competition from
fast-growing Persian Gulf carriers on lucrative long-haul
routes.
Lufthansa's units Austrian Airlines and Swiss Air will also
participate in the tie-up which will begin from the summer of
2017 and cover routes from China to cities including Frankfurt,
Vienna and Zurich, the companies said in a statement handed out
before a signing ceremony in Beijing.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)