* Pay talks between Lufthansa, union collapse
* UFO union says will take massive strike action
* Strikes may come with only a few hours' notice
* Lufthansa shares down 1.5 percent
By Peter Maushagen
FRANKFURT, Aug 28 Passengers of German airline
Lufthansa faced hundreds of possible flight
cancellations after cabin crew representatives outlined strike
plans for the next few weeks following the collapse of
last-ditch pay talks.
The UFO union, which represents 18,000 Lufthansa flight
attendants, said on Tuesday it would give only a few hours'
notice for most strikes, raising the threat of flight
disruption.
UFO head Nicoley Baublies said the first strike could come
as early as Wednesday and focus on selected airports. "We could
hold the strike for five or six hours at a time at selected
airports," he said.
The dispute is the latest for Lufthansa as it grapples with
rising costs, tough competition and economic uncertainties.
Costs of a drawn-out stoppage could quickly mount for the
airline, which said in 2010 a four-day strike by pilots would
cost it 25 million euros ($31.3 million) a day in lost revenue.
"The cost could reach millions on a day with a lot of
traffic," Lufthansa board member for passengers business Peter
Gerber told reporters on Tuesday.
Gerber said Lufthansa had offered a package equating to a
pay rise of about 3.5 percent.
"Given the difficult competitive environment we demand all
staff to make their contribution," he said, pointing to the need
to slow down pay rises and extend working hours.
He said Lufthansa was prepared to stop hiring temporary
workers but not indefinitely as demanded by UFO.
SWIFT ACTION
The union - which wants a 5 percent pay rise for its members
after a three-year pay freeze - last week called on members to
start preparing for a strike so it could take action as swiftly
as possible.
Negotiations between the union and Lufthansa, Germany's
leading airline, to end a 13-month pay dispute broke down late
on Monday.
Lufthansa, which typically operates around 1,850 flights a
day, said it still wanted to negotiate a deal with the union,
which has also called for a better profit-sharing scheme and
guarantees that jobs will not be outsourced or given to
temporary workers.
It said it would give details of its contingency plans only
when the union gave strike times, and would do everything
possible to minimise disruption.
The move comes as Lufthansa cuts 3,500 jobs - about 3
percent of its global workforce of 117,000 - and freezes
investment, aiming to boost earnings which had been squeezed by
soaring fuel prices and competition from low-cost and Middle
East carriers.
Lufthansa has also shifted the contracts of pilots and
flight attendants at carrier Austrian Airlines to a lower-cost
subsidiary and has boosted cooperation between its main
Lufthansa brand and low-cost carrier Germanwings.
While UFO has said that any airline paying a dividend does
not need such drastic cuts, Lufthansa executives last week
defended the savings plan, saying the airline needed to take
action to maintain its position in Europe.
Lufthansa shares pared losses and were down 1.5 percent at
9.77 euros by 1255 GMT, underperforming Germany's blue-chip DAX
index, which was 0.4 percent lower. Shares in Fraport
, the operator of Frankfurt airport which could also be
affected by flight cancellations, were down 0.2 percent.
($1 = 0.7990 euros)
