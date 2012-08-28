FRANKFURT Aug 28 Talks between Germany's
leading airline Lufthansa and a labour union
representing cabin crew have collapsed, a person close to union
UFO said on Tuesday.
UFO, which represents 18,000 Lufthansa flight attendants,
declined to comment. Lufthansa was not available for comment.
UFO has said it will call for strikes if it failed to come
to an agreement on pay to end a 13-month dispute with Lufthansa
and was due to hold a news conference at 0900 GMT.
The move came as Lufthansa cuts 3,500 jobs - about 3 percent
of its global workforce of 117,000 - and freezes investment to
boost profit squeezed by soaring fuel prices and competition
from low-cost and Middle East carriers.
Lufthansa has also shifted contracts of pilots and flight
attendants at carrier Austrian Airlines to a lower-cost
subsidiary and boosted cooperation between its main Lufthansa
brand and low-cost carrier Germanwings.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Dan Lalor)