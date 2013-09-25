SEEHEIM, Germany, Sept 25 Lufthansa is
leaving the door ajar to forming an alliance with any of the
Gulf airlines, the German carrier's chief executive said, even
though currently it sees no benefit in a partnership.
Europe's biggest airline by sales has seen some of its
market shares gobbled up by ambitious Gulf airlines, which have
also started forming links with competitors of the German
carrier after a period of standalone growth.
Qatar Airways will join the Oneworld alliance in October
this year, making it the first major Gulf airline to enter such
a cooperation, while Etihad Airways is expanding its global
reach through minority stake investments.
"We have investigated this question several times ... The
Lufthansa group, we have done our own homework and we developed
business plans, potential forms of joint ventures, etcetera,
with the different Gulf carriers," CEO Christoph Franz said on
Monday in remarks embargoed for release on Wednesday.
"So far we've come to the conclusion that it is not
beneficial for us. But in our industry never say never. So if
things and the environment are changing, maybe we come to new
solutions," Franz told reporters.
He said that for the time being Lufthansa had concluded that
"serving the markets on our own" was the best way forward.
Lufthansa has two joint ventures, one covering the North
American route with United Airlines and Air Canada
, and another on the Europe-Japan stretch with All
Nippon Airways. It is in talks to enhance its collaboration with
Air China.
Asked whether Lufthansa and Emirates have been in talks on a
possible alliance, Lufthansa Vice President for Alliances Nils
Ecke declined comment on Tuesday but noted that both sides had
not found a convincing business case. His comments were also
embargoed for release on Wednesday.
"There is an interest on both sides," Ecke said.
Franz, who is stepping down next May to join drugmaker Roche
, said he believed Lufthansa would continue its efforts
to cut costs even after its SCORE restructuring programme
officially ends in December 2014.
"It's very clear that given the challenges from the outside
world, working on the bottom line will continue, whether this is
in the form of another programme or continuous improvement
efforts, that is something we'll have to work on," he said.
Franz said he was seeing the "first signals" that expanding
Lufthansa budget unit Germanwings, a key plank of SCORE, would
be a success although the new structure was implemented only in
July this year.
SCORE's goal is to boost Lufthansa group's operating profit
by 1.5 billion euros ($2.02 billion) by 2015 compared with 2011,
partly by cutting 3,500 jobs, bundling purchasing and
outsourcing administrative jobs.
Commenting on the air cargo industry, Franz said that while
there were signs the euro zone debt problem has stabilized, air
cargo data - traditionally an early indicator of economic cycle
- do not reflect a major upswing was forthcoming.
"I am confident that in the next years we will see an
upswing again. But I'm not the one who is promising a tremendous
development in the next three to four months," he said.
Franz said the air cargo sector was still suffering from
"tremendous price pressure" due to overcapacity.
($1=0.7412 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Mark Heinrich)