VIENNA, April 25 Deutsche Lufthansa
unit Austrian Airlines has struck a tentative accord with pilots
and flight attendants that could head off AUA's plans to shift
their contracts to a sister company with less generous terms,
media reported.
The agreement, which still must be ratified, calls for
buying out on-board staff's current contracts and replacing them
with a new deal at the same pay but without automatic pay rises,
several media said on Wednesday.
Austrian Airlines had no immediate comment.
The loss-making carrier's original plan had set the stage
for a legal battle with representatives of the 600 pilots and
1,500 flight attendants affected by the move, which would have
taken place as early as July.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)