FRANKFURT, March 15 Deutsche Lufthansa will inject as much as 140 million euros ($182 million) of fresh equity capital into Austrian Airlines as it seeks to restructure the loss-making unit, the group's chief executive said.

"The situation is critical," Christoph Franz said at Lufthansa's annual results press conference on Thursday.

He also said Austrian Airlines would sell its 11 aircraft from the Boeing 737 family and instead lease seven planes from the A320 family.

Austrian Airlines posted a 2011 operating loss of 62 million euros, compared with a year-earlier loss of 66 million, due to the impact of unrest in the Middle East, the Fukushima disaster in Japan, soaring fuel prices and the European debt crisis.

Lufthansa said the unit's profit should improve this year.

"From the current perspective, the goal of reaching break-even does not seem feasible, however, particularly given the direction of fuel expenses," Lufthansa Chief Financial Officer Stephan Gemkow said. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)