VIENNA, Jan 10 Germany's largest airline
Lufthansa AG has ordered more cost cuts at loss-making
Austrian Airlines as a precondition for supporting the unit's
plans to upgrade its fleet.
Austrian wants to replace its medium-haul fleet of 11 Boeing
737 aircraft with up to seven Airbus A319 or
A320 jets, but said it could not finance the plans from its own
resources.
"Owner Lufthansa is prepared to support Austrian Airlines in
this but only under the precondition that Austrian has
significantly improved its cost structure first," the
Vienna-based airline said in a statement on Tuesday.
New Austrian Airlines boss Jaan Albrecht said the unit would
reduce staff costs and cut some routes as it seeks savings of
around 200 million euros ($255 million) in 2012, when it finally
hopes to make a profit.
Austrian made an operating loss of 66 million euros in 2010
and will likely report a similar amount for 2011, Albrecht told
a press conference in the Austrian capital of Vienna.
"We have to work together to resolve our structural
problems," Albrecht said, referring to the need for lower costs
at the airline's Vienna base.
Faced with waning consumer confidence, high fuel prices and
the costs of a new European Union emissions trading scheme,
Europe's airlines are cutting the number of seats on offer,
scaling back investments and reducing staff costs as they seek
to protect dwindling profits.
Lufthansa has taken a tough stance on underperforming
operations of late, having closed its Italian unit and signed a
deal to sell loss-making UK airline bmi to British Airways owner
IAG.
Lufthansa shares were up 1.3 percent at 1131 GMT,
underperforming the DAX index of leading German shares,
which was up 2.5 percent.