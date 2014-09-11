* Austrian Airlines sets money aside for payments
* Works council says feels vindicated
* Other case on transfer of operation still open
(Adds Austrian Airlines comment on "alternative scenarios")
By Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber
Sept 11 The European Court of Justice dealt a
setback to Austrian Airlines' cost-cutting plans on Thursday by
ruling that earlier collective wage agreements still apply after
it transferred flight operations to a lower-cost unit.
The ruling addressed a dispute over whether Austrian
Airlines, owned by Germany's Lufthansa, could
unilaterally cancel a previous labour agreement when it
transferred its flight operations in 2012 to its Tyrolean
Airways carrier.
The court said on its website that previous agreements hold
after a transfer and apply until a new collective agreement was
reached. The case now reverts to an Austrian court which is
expected to adopt the ECJ verdict.
The transfer of about 2,000 pilots and flight attendants to
Tyrolean, where contracts are less generous, was a key element
of restructuring the loss-making Austrian Airlines embarked on
after its 2009 takeover by Lufthansa from the Austrian state.
Staff who have been at Tyrolean since before the transfer of
operations now work according to their original Tyrolean pay
deals, while the more generous Austrian Airlines deals have been
frozen.
"FULLY VINDICATED"
The airline's works council wants the basis for talks to be
the old Austrian Airlines collective wage agreement, while the
company wants to negotiate on the basis of the less-generous
Tyrolean contracts.
"We were fully vindicated," Austrian Airlines works council
head Karl Minhard told Reuters, adding the next step will be to
find a solution acceptable to all parties after management's
approach to planned cost cuts turned out to be a "belly flop".
Austrian Airlines said the legal situation, the exact amount
of payments and the timeframe for these were not entirely clear,
but added it had set aside a double-digit million euro amount --
so between 10 million and 99 million euros. It would focus on
resolving the problem outside of the courts, it said.
The transfer itself of operations to Tyrolean is being
assessed in another case at a Vienna court, which Austrian
Airlines does not expect to be finished before the end of the
year.
"Austrian Airlines expects the court proceedings to be
resumed due to the decision made by the ECJ, and maintains its
legal standpoint that the transfer of flight operations to
Tyrolean was lawful," the airline said.
Austrian Airlines said its board had decided to develop
"alternative scenarios" which it will present to the Supervisory
Board in early October, fuelling speculation about its future,
and the possibility it might operate more like a discount
airline.
"The judgment handed down in Luxembourg makes it difficult
for us to defend our position as a quality airline against the
competition," said Chief Executive Jaan Albrecht.
Lufthansa declined to comment on the European court ruling.
Its shares closed up 0.4 percent at 13.625 euros.
(Additional reporting by Peter Maushagen in Frankfurt; Editing
by Michael Shields, David Clarke and Pravin Char)