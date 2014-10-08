* Deal struck with 3,200 pilots and flight attendants
* Operations to be transferred back to Austrian Airlines
* No financial details announced
(Adds details on exceptional payments, investment plans,
management quotes)
By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, Oct 8 Austrian Airlines said it had
reached a broad outline for a new collective wage agreement with
pilots and flight attendants, ending years of disputes as the
Lufthansa subsidiary undergoes painful cost-cutting
measures.
The agreement, which will apply to around 900 pilots and
2,300 flight attendants as of Dec. 1, covers future salaries,
retirement benefits and working time.
It paves the way to drop legal rows with labour and secure
future investment at a time that German carrier Lufthansa is
itself embroiled in a dispute with pilots over retirement
benefits that has lead to several strikes.
The final text of the agreement is to be presented to staff
within days, Austrian Airlines officials told reporters in a
conference call on Wednesday, without giving financial details.
Under the deal, the airline will take back flight operations
and thousands of employees that it had previously transferred to
cheaper operator Tyrolean Airlines, the officials said.
The idea of turning Austrian into a no-frills airline or
scrapping long-haul flights is not under discussion, Chief
Executive Jaan Albrecht said.
"I am relieved. The agreement is the best of all the options
open to Austrian Airlines. We managed just in time to prevent
the possible reorganisation of the airline," Albrecht said. "The
negotiating partners demonstrated a sense of responsibility."
The new accord paves the way for much-needed investments of
up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for new mid-range and
long-haul aircraft, for which Lufthansa is likely to chip in.
Labour officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
FOREGOING LAWSUITS
Loss-making Austrian Airlines in 2012 transferred about
2,000 pilots and flight attendants to Tyrolean, where contracts
are less generous, as a key element of a restructuring following
its 2009 takeover by Lufthansa from the Austrian state.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) last month dealt a
setback to its cost-cutting plans by ruling that earlier
collective wage agreements still applied after the transfer.
The case was supposed to revert to an Austrian court after
the ECJ ruling, but Austrian said the idea was now to halt the
legal skirmishing.
As part of transferring flight operations back, Austrian
Airlines said it had agreed to make exceptional payments to some
of its employees. It declined to give details apart from saying
that it would be able to cover the costs.
"We are convinced we will stay in the black," Heinz
Lachinger, executive vice president for finance, said. "At most
our uniforms should be red in the future."
(1 US dollar = 0.7894 euro)
(Editing by Michael Shields and Jane Baird)