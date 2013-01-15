(Adds confirmation of BayernLB)
FRANKFURT Jan 15 German public-sector lender
BayernLB said on Tuesday that it has sold a stake of
roughly 2 percent in Germany's flagship airline Lufthansa
to investors.
The move is part of BayernLB's efforts to meet European
Union demands linked to the lender's state bailout, a BayernLB
spokesman said.
According to a person close to the matter BayernLB sold 8.8
million Lufthansa shares at 14.43 euros each in a 127
million-euro ($170 million) transaction.
Officials at Lufthansa said they could not comment on trades
made by shareholders. Investment bank UBS, which
handled the placement, declined to comment.
BayernLB ran into trouble in 2008 after risky investments
turned sour in the financial crisis, prompting German regional
state Bavaria to inject 10 billion euros in fresh capital.
In July last year Europe's competition watchdog and the
owners of the wholesale lender agreed on a restructuring of
BayernLB including the shedding of non-core interests.
($1=0.7482 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Maria
Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)