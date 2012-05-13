BERLIN May 13 Deutsche Lufthansa plans to seek large compensation payments from Berlin airport operators as the delayed opening of a new airport in Germany's capital city may inflict unforeseen costs on the country's biggest airline, Die Welt reported, citing executive board member Carsten Spohr.

Costs will include spending on training additional staff needed to handle an expected increase in passenger volumes at Tegel airport, Spohr was quoted as saying in an interview.

Tegel will stay open after a decision this week by Berlin operators to delay the opening of the city's new airport, scheduled for June 3, until after the summer because of problems with fire safety.

"At the end of the day, Berlin airport operators will be faced with a large bill," Spohr told the newspaper.

(Reporting By Andreas Cremer, editing by William Hardy)