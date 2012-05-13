BERLIN May 13 Deutsche Lufthansa
plans to seek large compensation payments from Berlin airport
operators as the delayed opening of a new airport in Germany's
capital city may inflict unforeseen costs on the country's
biggest airline, Die Welt reported, citing executive board
member Carsten Spohr.
Costs will include spending on training additional staff
needed to handle an expected increase in passenger volumes at
Tegel airport, Spohr was quoted as saying in an interview.
Tegel will stay open after a decision this week by Berlin
operators to delay the opening of the city's new airport,
scheduled for June 3, until after the summer because of problems
with fire safety.
"At the end of the day, Berlin airport operators will be
faced with a large bill," Spohr told the newspaper.
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer, editing by William Hardy)