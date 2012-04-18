FRANKFURT, April 18 Lufthansa has
agreed a new pension deal for loss-making airline bmi ahead of
its sale that will see the German airline contribute 84 million
pounds ($133.8 million) and relinquish further responsibility
for payments.
Lufthansa said on Wednesday the bmi pension scheme will now
enter the UK Pension Protection Fund (PPF) after the UK pension
regulator rejected a plan for Lufthansa to hold onto the
liabilities as part of the deal to sell bmi to British Airways'
owner IAG.
The PPF was set up in 2005 to protect the savings accrued by
private sector workers.
The voluntary contribution from Lufthansa will help cover
the gap in expected pension payments and those that would be
covered under the PPF.
Bmi's pension deficit is estimated at around 180 million
pounds and an agreement on the scheme had been a key part of
talks on its sale.
"This agreement provides the bulk of the pension benefits
for a vast majority of members of the defined benefit scheme in
spite of the high pension deficit and the general financial
difficulties faced by bmi," Lufthansa said.