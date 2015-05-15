LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - The fate of a capital boosting
exercise for Deutsche Lufthansa hung in the balance this week
after the issuer failed to surface with a hybrid bond that it
hopes will relieve some of its burning equity pressures.
The German airline has engaged twice with fixed income
investors since the end of March but the current turbulent
market conditions could put the proposed deal in jeopardy,
market players say.
10-year Bund yields have risen 60bp over the last month,
while yields on corporate hybrids have risen to 3.15% from 2.84%
in the same time, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch
global corporate hybrid index.
Lufthansa was primed to issue a 500m-750m 60-year non-call
5.5-year deal last week following a call with investors.
This was the second time it had to turn away from the market,
having cut short its initial attempt in March when a plane
operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline crashed in
southern France.
The company has said it was "in need of an urgent solution"
to fix its soaring pension burden, which in turn is putting
considerable pressure on its equity.
"The equity community thinks they could have to do a rights
issue. If they bring a hybrid, this overhang should be gone and
the share price should in theory move up. But they were badly
advised to try to re-launch the bond in a weak market," one
investor involved in the meetings said.
Market players say conditions will need to improve
materially and secondary performance across new primary issues
will need to stabilise before Lufthansa can safely issue the
deal.
"They probably had some anchor orders before they connected
with investors the second time around. But the company - as it's
publicly listed and well known - probably has another chance at
issuing the deal in the near-term without having to re-engage
with investors," a banker away from the deal said.
UP IN THE AIR
Investors say their price expectations have changed
substantially from the 4.25-4.5% range they were expecting last
week, and any new deal would have to be priced according to
market conditions.
"There will be a clear need for an extra premium on this.
They need to action this hybrid due to their growing pension
deficit, but they do have until the end of the year as they're
not over-leveraged, although they shouldn't wait too long," one
banker said.
Leads say the issuer is still monitoring the market and
timing could be positioned for next week if conditions improve.
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are structuring advisers,
together with BNP Paribas and HSBC as joint bookrunners.
The new deal will have 50% equity credit from S&P and is
expected to be rated BB.
Moody's is not rating the issue. The issuer is rated
Ba1/BBB- (positive/stable) at the senior level.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)