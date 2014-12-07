Saudi Al Rajhi Bank net profit up 10.1 pct, beats consensus
DUBAI, April 17 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 10.1 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts forecasts.
FRANKFURT Dec 7 Lufthansa's supervisory board has blocked management plans to issue a convertible bond to fund the purchase of more planes, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, without citing sources.
The plans would have seen Germany's biggest airline issuing a convertible bond of about half a billion euros, the magazine said, adding subscribers could have chosen after three years whether to get back their investment in cash plus interest or in Lufthansa stock.
Lufthansa -- which will present its new return on capital key performance indicator (KPI) and new dividend policy on Dec. 11 -- declined to comment on the report, adding supervisory board meetings were confidential.
Lufthansa's board approved plans on Wednesday to expand its budget flight operations against the backdrop of deteriorating relations with its pilots. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)
DUBAI, April 17 Banking shares in Saudi Arabia may outperform on Monday after another bank reported earnings that were ahead of expectations, while Abu Dhabi real estate firm Eshraq could get a boost from a plan to tie up with state fund Mubadala.