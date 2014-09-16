(Adds Lufthansa quotes, details)
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Lufthansa struck an
agreement with cabin crew union UFO agreeing to 20 percent cost
cuts for selected long-haul flights, as the airline expands
budget services to compete against low-cost rivals and
fast-growing Middle East carriers.
Germany's flagship carrier is in the middle of a
restructuring and is negotiating savings and cost cuts with
several unions. The thorniest dispute for Lufthansa is currently
about early retirement benefits for its pilots.
In July, the carrier announced a new strategy that includes
expanding low-cost services in Europe and on intercontinental
flights to attract leisure travellers with cheaper tickets.
Lufthansa and UFO agreed on Tuesday to reconfigure 14
A340-300 planes without an expensive-to-operate first class, and
with a smaller business class, enabling the carrier to run
flights to popular tourist destinations like the Caribbean with
fewer flight staff.
"This agreement makes us capable of competing on
particularly price-sensitive routes with a high share of private
travel," Lufthansa's head of personnel, Bettina Volkens, said in
a statement.
Lufthansa said the agreement with cabin crew was struck
independently of a decision on whether it would pursue plans to
set up a new low-cost, long-haul unit.
"There's no news on this," a spokesman said.
