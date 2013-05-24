FRANKFURT May 24 The air freight division of
Deutsche Lufthansa is examining its fleet expansion
plans in the face of uncertainty over the prospects for economic
recovery in Europe and could mothball some of its older
aircraft.
Lufthansa Cargo board member Karl-Rudolf Rupprecht told
reporters on Friday that an initial plan to keep all of its
existing fleet despite having ordered five new planes is not set
in stone.
The business placed an order for five new Boeing 777
aircraft two years ago and also had options for five more.
Delivery is expected to begin in the European autumn.
If the economy remains sluggish, some of the oldest planes
in Lufthansa Cargo's existing fleet of 18 MD-11 aircraft could
be withdrawn from service and replaced by the new planes,
Rupprecht added.
Lufthansa Cargo's forecast for a 2-3 percent increase in
cargo capacity remains unchanged. "We certainly want to grow,"
Rupprecht said.
The business suffered a 5 percent fall in freight and postal
volumes in the first four months of the year, but Rupprecht said
that a key factor for the year as a whole would be business
developments in its peak autumn and Christmas season.
