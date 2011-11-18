FRANKFURT Nov 18 Lufthansa Cargo , the freight arm of Germany's largest airline, is putting on hold plans to invest around 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in Frankfurt as a result of a night-flight ban there.

"Lufthansa still wants to invest, but the size is dependent on the night flight regulations," a spokesman told Reuters on Friday. The group had planned to invest in a new logistics centre, as well as a new administration building.

A court in Hesse banned flights at Germany's largest airport between 2300 and 0500 CET from the end of October following an appeal by residents over the noise.

The ban affects mostly cargo flights, and Lufthansa Cargo has in response announced plans to station a freight plane in Cologne, and shift goods there via road for onward transportation. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Erica Billingham)