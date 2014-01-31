FRANKFURT Jan 31 Germany air freight carrier
Lufthansa Cargo expects it will return to growth in cargo
volumes this year as the world economy picks up, an executive
said.
The company, part of Germany's largest airline Lufthansa
, forecasts global growth in freight tonnage of around
4 percent and expects it will outperform the market, with its
own tonnage rising 5 percent.
"At the end of 2013, we can see growth and in the first
couple of days and weeks in 2014 we have seen a continuation of
that trend and hope we can keep it going," sales chief Andreas
Otto told journalists at an event in Frankfurt on Thursday
evening.
Lufthansa Cargo saw volumes drop 1 percent in 2013 after an
expected recovery in the second half of the year did not
materialise and it predicts 2013 operating profit of under 100
million euros ($135.6 million), compared with 104 million euros
in 2012.
The airline has ordered five new 777 freighters from Boeing
, and a decision on whether to cancel, delay or exercise
an option for a further five will be taken later this year, Otto
said.
Four of the new freighters will be in service by mid-2014,
replacing four older MD-11s.