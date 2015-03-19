* Cargo CEO says weak euro, low energy costs help exports
* Decision on first 777F option to be made by Sept
* Hopes to announce new partnership this year
FRANKFURT, March 19 Lufthansa Cargo
hopes to sign another airline partnership to build on the
success of last year's tie-up with Japan's ANA and take
advantage of the favourable environment for German exports, the
freight arm of the German airline said on Thursday.
With fuel prices low and a weak euro supporting exports from
Germany, Lufthansa Cargo is expecting a good year. "The first
two months were good," Chief Executive Peter Gerber told Reuters
after the company's annual press conference on Thursday.
"The German export industry is being helped by falling
energy costs and the weak euro. Strong exports are good for us
and so I'm optimistic," he said.
Germany's BGA trade association raised its forecast for
exports last week, expecting the weaker euro to offset
uncertainty surrounding crises in Greece and Ukraine.
Lufthansa Cargo also said the ANA partnership, which started
in December, had enabled it to send an extra 300 consignments
via the Japanese carrier that it would otherwise not have been
able to take on because its planes were already full.
The partnership so far covers routes from Japan but will be
expanded to include service from Europe this summer.
Gerber told journalists the company was in talks with other
parties interested in a similar partnership but declined to give
further details due to the anti-trust approvals needed for such
revenue-sharing partnerships.
Lufthansa's Cargo arm last year saw adjusted earnings before
interest and tax rise by a quarter to 123 million euros ($131.6
million) after a strong end to the year. It expects a slight
increase this year.
However, the company is waiting on several investment
decisions as parent Lufthansa Group reins in its spending.
Lufthansa is due to decide this year whether to approve
plans for a new 700 million euro cargo centre and has again
deferred a decision on whether to exercise the first of five
options for new 777F freighters until September.
"Given the situation in the group with the (labour) strikes,
it's not getting any easier to get approval for investments,"
Gerber said of the new freight centre.
Lufthansa faces strong opposition from pilot unions as it
tries to cut costs and expand low-cost operations, with frequent
strikes costing the airline an estimated 15 million euros a day
in lost profit, according to analysts.
($1 = 0.9344 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz and
Vincent Baby)