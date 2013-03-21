(Removes reference to tie-up with Turkish airlines and adds
spokesman in paragraph 6 to clarify)
* Cargo head says would welcome closer cooperation
* Wants to broaden access to some Asian markets
* Lufthansa Cargo sees capacity rising 1-2 percent in 2013
By Marilyn Gerlach
FRANKFURT, March 21 Lufthansa's cargo
unit would welcome any greater cooperation with Turkish Airlines
, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Lufthansa, Europe's biggest airline in terms of sales, and
Turkish Airlines, the world's fastest growing airline, already
have code share agreements and jointly operate charter carrier
SunExpress.
The two airlines held talks on strengthening ties late last
year, but they have so far not announced any deals, and
Lufthansa said last week it was not working on any specific
projects.
Karl Ulrich Garnadt, Lufthansa Cargo's Chief Executive said
Lufthansa Cargo would like to have greater cooperation with
Turkish Airlines.
"It is an interesting story. We will examine that in the
future," he said.
Matthias Eberle, a spokesman for Lufthansa's cargo unit,
said it was not pursuing a tie-up with Turkish Airlines or
seeking talks with the airline on any cooperation.
Lufthansa Cargo expects to hike its freight capacity by 1-2
percent this year, pinning its hopes on growth in Germany, the
Asia-Pacific region and the United States, as it slowly rebounds
form a slump in 2012 when it scaled back capacity by 8.2
percent.
Its market outlook chimes with that of the International Air
Transport Association, which expects worldwide cargo traffic to
improve by 2.7 percent this year, up from a previous forecast of
1.4 percent.
Rival Cathay Pacific, the world's largest
international air cargo carrier, recently said it does not yet
see a lasting recovery in the freight market, after reporting an
83 percent year-on-year drop in profit for 2012.
(Editing by Matthew Tostevin)