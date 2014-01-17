FRANKFURT Jan 17 Deutsche Lufthansa,
Germany's largest airline, will appoint management board member
Carsten Spohr, currently in charge of its passenger airline
business, as chief executive officer, a German newspaper
reported on Friday.
Citing company sources, German mass-circulation tabloid Bild
reported an "internal" decision had been made in favour of Spohr
and that the company's supervisory board would rubber-stamp the
appointment at a meeting in March.
Under Germany's two-tier board structure for listed
companies, top managers including the CEO are appointed by the
non-executive supervisory board.
Current CEO Christoph Franz is set to leave the German
carrier when his contract expires at the end of May to join
Swiss drugmaker Roche as board chairman.
German media have highlighted several Lufthansa veterans as
possible candidates to succeed Franz, including Spohr and fellow
management board member Harry Hohmeister as well as Lufthansa
Cargo divisional head Karl Ulrich Garnadt and catering unit
LSG's chief Walter Gehl.
A Lufthansa spokesman told Reuters the process to pick a new
CEO was ongoing and that there was no time pressure because the
incumbent had a contract until May 31.
A decision would be announced once it was formally made, he
added.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Christian Ruettger; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)