BRIEF-NTS enters agreement to buy Midt-Norsk Havbruk
* AGREEMENT VALUES OWN CAPITAL OF MIDT-NORSK HAVBRUK AS AT NOK 1.43 BILLION
FRANKFURT Feb 7 German airline Lufthansa has picked company veteran Carsten Spohr to succeed Chief Executive Christoph Franz when his contract runs out at the end of May, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Handelsblatt Online earlier cited sources close to the company as saying Lufthansa would announce the appointment later on Friday.
Lufthansa declined to comment.
Franz is set to leave the German carrier when his contract expires at the end of May to join Swiss drugmaker Roche as board chairman.
Spohr, currently in charge of its passenger airline business at Lufthansa, has previously been named by German media as a candidate for the job. (Reporting by Frankfurt bureau; Editing by Philipp Halstrick and Christoph Steitz)
* Reported on Monday that unit Edos Srl signed a preliminary agreement with Trentinotre for acquisition of 100 pct in NewCo that at the time of sale will own a nursing home in Lombardy