BRIEF-NTS enters agreement to buy Midt-Norsk Havbruk
* AGREEMENT VALUES OWN CAPITAL OF MIDT-NORSK HAVBRUK AS AT NOK 1.43 BILLION
FRANKFURT Feb 7 Lufthansa has named company veteran Carsten Spohr as the group's new chief executive, Germany's largest airline said on Friday.
Spohr will take over on May 1 from Christoph Franz, who is moving to Swiss pharmaceuticals group Roche. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Reported on Monday that unit Edos Srl signed a preliminary agreement with Trentinotre for acquisition of 100 pct in NewCo that at the time of sale will own a nursing home in Lombardy